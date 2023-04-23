FlatQube Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,615.49 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, FlatQube has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00003848 BTC on exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and $1,615.49 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.08080498 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,956.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

