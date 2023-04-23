Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,937 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

