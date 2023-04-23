Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.
Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.
In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.
