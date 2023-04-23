Frontier (FRONT) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Frontier has a total market cap of $18.31 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frontier has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frontier Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

