Frontier (FRONT) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Frontier has a market cap of $18.88 million and $2.62 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

