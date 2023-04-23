Frontier One Day Volume Hits $2.58 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Frontier token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $19.14 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

