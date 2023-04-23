FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFQ) Shares Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFQ – Get Rating) by 3,432.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs Profile

(Get Rating)

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

