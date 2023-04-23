FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOVGet Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November comprises approximately 1.7% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FNOV opened at $37.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November (BATS:FNOV)

