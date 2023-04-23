FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November comprises approximately 1.7% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FNOV opened at $37.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

