FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vale S.A. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vale in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Vale’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%.

Vale Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.3542 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Institutional Trading of Vale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 7,636.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820,650 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047,063 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 194.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,399 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,347,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $67,778,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

