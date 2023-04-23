FY2024 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Lowered by Analyst

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $21.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $22.20. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $21.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE RS opened at $249.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.75. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $160.29 and a 12-month high of $264.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.83 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,607,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,058,000 after buying an additional 191,603 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,243,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,573,000 after buying an additional 134,295 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

