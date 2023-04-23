GameStop (NYSE:GME) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. GameStop has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $47.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 23.09% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GameStop by 301.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,587 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of GameStop by 308.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 255,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 193,298 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in GameStop by 287.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in GameStop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GameStop by 231.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.