Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.20 EPS.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.
Gamida Cell Stock Performance
NASDAQ GMDA opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.59. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.