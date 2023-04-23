Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.59. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

