GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

GasLog Partners Price Performance

GLOP stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The shipping company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 30.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 78,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 51,711 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,769.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 982,539 shares in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

