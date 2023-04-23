Geegoopuzzle Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $845.55 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for approximately $5.64 or 0.00020543 BTC on exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $845.55 million and $725,988.78 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

