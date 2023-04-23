General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.