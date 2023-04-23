German American Bancorp (GABC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Monday, April 24th.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, analysts expect German American Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.68. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.32 per share, with a total value of $47,214.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,745 shares of company stock worth $58,515. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,026,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,371,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after buying an additional 108,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in German American Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,631,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 26.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,098 shares in the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

