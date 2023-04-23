German American Bancorp (GABC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Monday, April 24th.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 29.43%. On average, analysts expect German American Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $931.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.68. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47,214.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,745 shares of company stock worth $58,515. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 209.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 41.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

