Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

In other news, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $97,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $97,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,435.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $97,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $97,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 10,078 shares of company stock worth $398,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

