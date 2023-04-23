Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Glacier Bancorp Price Performance
GBCI stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GBCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.
