Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

Several research analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,078 shares of company stock worth $398,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Further Reading

