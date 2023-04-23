Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 7.5 %

GBCI opened at $35.45 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 2,578 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.74 per share, with a total value of $99,871.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,078 shares of company stock worth $398,897. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 256,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,699,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

