GMX (GMX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $645.24 Million

GMX (GMX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. GMX has a market cap of $645.24 million and $25.16 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One GMX token can now be purchased for approximately $74.59 or 0.00270430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,016,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,650,070 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

