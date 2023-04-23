Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Acquires $22,240.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,279,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,704,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Snehal Patel acquired 5,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Snehal Patel acquired 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Snehal Patel bought 600 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $9,918.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Snehal Patel bought 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $18,680.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Snehal Patel bought 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Snehal Patel bought 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $26,055.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $11.49 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.65 million, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Greenwich LifeSciences from $78.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

