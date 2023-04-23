GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,996 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $13,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America increased their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Insider Activity

Evergy Price Performance

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,249. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.15%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.