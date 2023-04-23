GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $19,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.08. 1,691,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,323. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $81.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

