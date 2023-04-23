GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $16.66 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,639 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after buying an additional 8,596,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,975. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

