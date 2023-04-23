GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $8.77 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50,595 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after buying an additional 2,712,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,877,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $181,638,000 after buying an additional 1,453,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.73. 12,750,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,791. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $111.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.32.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

