GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $856,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,493 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

