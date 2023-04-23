GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.98. 1,734,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.11. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

