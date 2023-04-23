GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group accounts for 1.9% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.13% of Principal Financial Group worth $27,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.15. 6,534,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,785. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average is $83.32. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.55.

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

