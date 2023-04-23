GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 105 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after purchasing an additional 305,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after acquiring an additional 109,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,425,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,464,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

BDX stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.21. 948,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,624. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

