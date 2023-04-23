GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, GXChain has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $31.67 million and $689.96 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001535 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004488 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004389 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.