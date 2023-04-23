Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Shares of 36,868 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,592.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,592.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,045 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,644. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $155.87 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.49. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

