Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,991,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,398,000 after purchasing an additional 760,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,693,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

NYSE:MS opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.09. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.