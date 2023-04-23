Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,790 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $325,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,185,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.
FirstEnergy Stock Performance
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 219.72%.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.
Further Reading
