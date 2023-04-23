Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,790 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $325,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,185,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

