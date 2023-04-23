Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,153,000 after buying an additional 559,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after purchasing an additional 506,212 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at $73,762,623.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,277,346 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

