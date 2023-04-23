Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 2,981 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 840,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after purchasing an additional 138,386 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $386.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.08. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

