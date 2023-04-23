Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 6,973 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,432 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,394 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $230.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.40 and its 200-day moving average is $189.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

