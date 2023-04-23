Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 708 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 1,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $70.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

