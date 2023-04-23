HC Wainwright Comments on Clearside Biomedical, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clearside Biomedical in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.59). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clearside Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLSD. JMP Securities cut their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.06. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

