HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.94 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94, RTT News reports. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to $17.25-18.55 EPS.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $10.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,082,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,821. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.90. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,959. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

