HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94, RTT News reports. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to $17.25-18.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $10.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.21. 4,082,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.88 and a 200-day moving average of $242.90. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.87.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,959. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $266,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

