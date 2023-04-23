Head to Head Comparison: Sustainable Development Acquisition I (NASDAQ:SDAC) & Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)

Sustainable Development Acquisition I (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and Prenetics Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sustainable Development Acquisition I 0 0 0 0 N/A Prenetics Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Prenetics Global has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 740.84%. Given Prenetics Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Sustainable Development Acquisition I.

This table compares Sustainable Development Acquisition I and Prenetics Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sustainable Development Acquisition I N/A -111.08% 4.74% Prenetics Global -69.07% -0.09% -0.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sustainable Development Acquisition I and Prenetics Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sustainable Development Acquisition I N/A N/A $15.08 million N/A N/A Prenetics Global $275.76 million 0.34 -$190.45 million ($5.32) -0.16

Sustainable Development Acquisition I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prenetics Global.

About Sustainable Development Acquisition I

(Get Rating)

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

About Prenetics Global

(Get Rating)

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; Circle Medical, a diagnostic testing product; and Circle One and F1x/Fem. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.