Hedera 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.50 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and approximately $20.50 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0601 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00061280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019563 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,155,749,078 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

