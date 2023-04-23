Hedges Asset Management LLC Buys 4,950 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts makes up about 2.0% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,594 shares of company stock worth $3,749,917 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.39.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

