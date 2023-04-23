Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,850 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303,523 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $440,646,000 after buying an additional 6,444,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

