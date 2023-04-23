Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $100,000 Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $1.63 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.