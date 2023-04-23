Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hedges Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,633 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

