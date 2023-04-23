Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hedges Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after buying an additional 803,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,503,000 after purchasing an additional 149,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,253 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.7 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $91.90. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $105.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

