Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 18,600 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Hedges Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,640 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $83,259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 286.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,062,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 2.6 %

ELAN opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.93. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.