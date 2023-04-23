Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBA opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $46.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

